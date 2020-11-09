

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $84.83 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $127.12 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $159.28 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.27 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $159.28 Mln. vs. $173.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

