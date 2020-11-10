

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler Group said it now expects its full-year revenue to decline by 11.5 percent to 13.0 percent at constant currency in 2020. In addition, the company expects to generate a full-year EBIT margin , before special items, of 4.5 to 5.5 percent in 2020.



The company also anticipates between 500 to 600 million euros in free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities for 2020.



On March 24, the company had suspended its full-year guidance for 2020 and, due to the extraordinary uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, had recently been anticipating results below prior year levels.



