

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported lower profit for the first-half period ended September 30, 2020, reflecting weak sales.



The company reported first-half profit attributable to owners of parent of 5.22 billion Yen or 21.53 Yen basic per share compared to 12.7 billion Yen or 52.12 Yen basic per share last year.



Net sales for the period declined to 103.9 billion Yen from 145.8 billion Yen generated in the prior year period.



