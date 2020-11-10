

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper reported adjusted EBIT of 405 million euros for the first nine months of 2020, compared to 203 million euros, last year. Nine-month adjusted net income was at 308 million euros compared to 82 million euros, prior year.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted EBIT of 800 million euros to 1 billion euros and adjusted net income of 600 million euros to 800 million euros. The company continues to target a dividend payout of 500 million euros.



Uniper CFO Sascha Bibert said: 'Our nine-month earnings significantly surpassed the prior-year figure, and we expected a weak third quarter. We remain on course to achieve our full-year targets.'



