

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger (EGKLF.PK) reported third-quarter net income of EUR 3.4 million or EUR 0.05 per share compared to EUR 6.7 million or EUR 0.11 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined to EUR 381.2 million from EUR 431.9 million generated in the same period of prior year.



Order intake for the quarter totaled EUR 423.6 million, lower than the previous year's EUR 437.6 million.



Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, 'Our global program aimed at raising efficiency levels is clearly taking effect: alongside the noticeable upturn in our EBIT margin, we also achieved improvements with regard to our other key financial indicators. Overall, the results of the third quarter are indeed encouraging, given the current business climate. The decisive factor for the rest of the 2020 financial year will now be the extent to which the second wave of infection impacts on the markets and economic activity.'



