

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) reported that its third quarter operating profit increased to 36 million pounds from 12 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted operating profit was at 66 million pounds, flat with a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 115 million pounds from 111 million pounds.



Third quarter revenue was 803 million pounds compared to 902 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted revenue declined to 794 million pounds from 878 million pounds.



Capita said it continues to proceed with the disposal of its Education Software Solutions business, and discussions are ongoing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de