

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported profit before tax of 50.5 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 compared to 15.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.0 pence compared to 1.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 47.7 million pounds from 31.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.5 pence compared to 3.0 pence.



First half revenue was 421.5 million pounds, an increase of 15.0% from previous year. Grocery branded revenue grew 25.2% to 273.1 million pounds.



