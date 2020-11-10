

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents Plc (ECM.L) reported pretax profit of 55.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2020 compared to 89.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 9.5 pence compared to 15.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 74.3 million pounds from 103.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 12.8 pence compared to 17.8 pence.



First half revenue declined to 908.9 million pounds from 978.7 million pounds, last year. Like-for-like revenue was down 7.3%, for the period.



The Board has decided to pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020 at the same level as the March 2019 final dividend of 9.5 pence per share. It will be paid as an additional interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020 on 18 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on 20 November 2020.



The Board proposed an interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 6.1 pence per share. This will be paid on 29 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 8 January 2021.



