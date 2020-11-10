

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production grew at a faster pace in September, the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Industrial production increased 1.4 percent month-on-month, following a 1.1 percent rise in August. The rate was forecast to ease to 0.8 percent.



Similarly, growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 2.2 percent from 0.8 percent a month ago.



Compared to February, the last month before the beginning of the general lockdown, output in manufacturing was down 5.5 percent. Likewise, industrial output decreased 5.1 percent.



In September, among components of manufacturing, coke and refined petroleum products showed the biggest growth of 11.4 percent, following by an 8.8 percent rise in transport equipments.



Machinery and equipment goods output gained 3.1 percent and output of food products and beverages remained flat in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de