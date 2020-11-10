

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group Plc (LAND.L) reported a loss before tax of 835 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2020 compared to a loss of 147 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 112.8 pence compared to a loss of 19.6 pence. First half revenue profit was 115 million pounds, down 48.9% from last year, as a result of the impact of Covid-19 across the portfolio. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 15.5 pence from 30.4 pence.



The Group will be paying a second quarterly dividend of 12.0 pence per share on 4 January 2021 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 27 November 2020. The Group intends to pay a third quarterly dividend at the end of March 2021.



