

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported group result after tax of 437 million euros for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to 3.52 billion euros, prior year. Porsche SE's group result after tax is significantly influenced by the profit from the investment accounted for at equity in Volkswagen AG of 505 million euros compared to 3.58 billion euros, previous year.



For the nine month period, revenue was 75 million euros compared to 79 million euros, previous year.



The Porsche SE Group expects a positive group result after tax for fiscal 2020. The forecast of the group net liquidity of Porsche SE remains unchanged.



Net liquidity of the Porsche SE Group was at 492 million euros as of 30 September 2020.



