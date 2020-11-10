

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Monday launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses.



Infosys applied AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences. The integrated offering will also future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks.



With Infosys applied AI, businesses across industries can readily access, deploy and contextualize services from the applied AI cloud.



