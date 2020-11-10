

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices continued to decline in October, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.0 percent decline in September.



Prices for transportation declined 7.2 percent annually in October. Prices of housing decreased 4.6 percent and communication cost fell 2.5 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 1.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October, following a 2.0 percent growth in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.0 percent annually in October, following a 2.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in October, after a 1.5 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

