

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $147.48 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $123.67 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $194.80 million or $2.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.54 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $194.80 Mln. vs. $148.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.81 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q3): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



