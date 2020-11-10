

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices declined further in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.6 percent decrease in September. Prices fell for the eighth month in a row.



Prices in domestic market decreased 2.4 percent annually in October and those in foreign market fell 9.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.6 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month. Prices declined for the third straight month.



