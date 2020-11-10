

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September.



Cost of health care grew 7.0 percent in October and those for education gained 6.8 percent.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.3 percent and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, slower than 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de