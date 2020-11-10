

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut is partnering with plant-based meat company Beyond Meat to launch plant-based meat pizza across the United States.



Starting today, the creator of iconic pizzas like the Original Pan Pizza and Original Stuffed Crust is offering new Beyond Pan Pizzas, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.



The Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza are available for a limited time while supplies last at all traditional Pizza Hut locations across the country.



In the UK as well, Beyond Meat pizzas are available at select Pizza Hut locations throughout London as part of a limited-time offering, starting today.



The Beyond Pan Pizzas, co-created by the Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut culinary teams, deliver the signature taste of Pizza Hut's Italian pork sausage but in a plant-based option.



The fast food chain, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., said the new Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza comes with Pizza Hut's classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage and a mix of classic Italian herbs and spices like garlic, onion, paprika and fennel seeds.



The Great Beyond Pizza is a specialty pizza that comes with the savory Beyond Italian Sausage and fresh veggie toppings that include tomatoes, sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers served up on Pizza Hut's classic Original Pan crust.



