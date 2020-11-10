

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) and beauty retailer Ulta Beauty (ULTA) said Tuesday they have entered into a strategic, long-term partnership by launching Ulta Beauty at Target.



The companies noted that the 'shop-in-shop' concept will offer established and emerging prestige brands online and in select Target locations nationwide beginning next year.



Ulta Beauty at Target will debut at more than 100 Target locations starting in 2021, with the companies planning to scale to hundreds more over time. The planned locations will complement Ulta Beauty's current store footprint and build upon Target's existing assortment of beauty options.



Ulta Beauty said it will train newly hired Target team members to serve as experts on prestige beauty offerings. The shop-in-shop is expected to be enhanced with Ulta Beauty's in-store digital discovery tools such as GLAMLab, a virtual try-on tool that provides safe trial across beauty categories.



Guests who shop Ulta Beauty at Target online will enjoy free shipping available for qualifying orders as well as Target's same-day fulfillment services, Drive Up, Order Pickup and Shipt same-day delivery at participating store locations. Drive-Up and Order Pickup are free on all orders.



Combined, the two retailers have more than 100 million active loyalty program members across Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards. In addition to bringing guests enhanced offerings and expertise, the partnership will seek to reward loyal customers when they shop at Ulta Beauty at Target.



