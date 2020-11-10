

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) concluded the sale of their interest in Morila Gold Limited, which owns 80% of the Morila gold mine in Mali, to Firefinch for $28.8 million. The mine had been scheduled for closure in 2021.



Barrick Gold Corp. has been the operator of the mine. The company said the sale is in line with its policy of selling non-core assets to concentrate on Tier One mines. Barrick said it remains committed to its partnership with Mali, where it owns and operates the Tier One Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BARRICK GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de