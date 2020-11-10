Anzeige
WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Tradegate
10.11.20
16:37 Uhr
22,160 Euro
-0,600
-2,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
22,15522,18016:38
22,15522,17516:38
Firmen im Artikel
ANGLOGOLD
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED20,780-1,75 %
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22,160-2,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.