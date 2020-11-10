

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's household consumption grew in September amid increased spending on food and beverages, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Household consumption rose 0.6 percent from August, but decreased 3.8 percent from the same month last year.



In the three months to September, household consumption shrunk 3.7 percent from a year ago.



The largest weighted positive contribution came from the retail trade, mostly food and beverages sector, which increased by 3.4 percent year-on-year, the agency said.



The biggest negative contribution came from restaurants, cafes, hotels and other accommodation services, where spending decreased by 17.5 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de