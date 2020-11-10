

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's industrial production rose in September from the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Belgium showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose 0.5 percent from August, the data showed.



However, production decreased from the same month last year in September. Industrial production fell a calendar adjusted 4.6 percent compared to a year ago.



'So compared to last year, September also registers a decrease of the economic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic,' the statistical office said.



Survey data from the central bank last month showed that confidence firmed up in the manufacturing sector in October and production capacity utilization rate increased from July.



