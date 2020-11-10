

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched a new ARM-based M1 chip, which the tech giant claims to be the most powerful chip it has made and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac.



M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. The development of its own processors means that Apple is moving away from using Intel's processors, which have powered its Macs for over a decade.



M1 is the first PC chip built using 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with 16 billion transistors. According to Apple, M1 delivers up to 3.5 times faster CPU performance, up to 6 times faster GPU performance, and up to 15 times faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2 times longer than previous-generation Macs, which was powered by Intel processors.



'There has never been a chip like M1, our breakthrough SoC for the Mac. It builds on more than a decade of designing industry-leading chips for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and ushers in a whole new era for the Mac,' said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. 'When it comes to low-power silicon, M1 has the world's fastest CPU core, the world's fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and the amazing machine learning performance of the Apple Neural Engine. With its unique combination of remarkable performance, powerful features, and incredible efficiency, M1 is by far the best chip we've ever created.'



