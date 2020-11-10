

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Identive Group (INVE) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $114 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $807 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $24.86 million from $23.03 million last year.



Identive Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $114 Mln. vs. $807 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $24.86 Mln vs. $23.03 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

