Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11404 ISIN: US45170X2053 Ticker-Symbol: INVN 
Stuttgart
10.11.20
08:10 Uhr
5,530 Euro
-0,040
-0,72 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDENTIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDENTIV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7305,95022:37
5,8205,97022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDENTIV
IDENTIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDENTIV INC5,530-0,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.