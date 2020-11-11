

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Tuesday reported first-half net income of 170 million euros, down from 227 million euros last year.



Net inceom from continuing operations for the first half decreased to 161 million euros from 213 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT was 263 million euros compared to 319 million euros last year.



First-half sales slipped to 3.52 billion euros from 4.14 billion euros last year.



During the first half Alstom booked 2.7 billion euros of orders.



'During the first semester, the Group's commercial activity was impacted as anticipated by the shift in tender activity towards H2 in the context of the sanitary crisis. Yet we managed to secure some large orders notably in Central and East Asia. We are confident that the various stimulus plans together with the increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions will lead to a solid market recovery, which reflects in our strong tender pipeline for the second semester,' said CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge.



