

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders of the company was 4.04 billion yen, or $38.13 million, compared to net income of 16.37 billion yen in the year-ago period.



Operating income for the quarter was 20.05 billion yen or $189.16 million, compared to last year's loss of 112.17 billion yen.



Sales and other income for the period decreased to 1.37 trillion yen or $12.94 billion, from 1.71 trillion yen in the prior year.



Separately, the company announced that its board of directors has provisionally decided to pay a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOSHIBA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de