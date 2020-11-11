

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders of the company was 3.49 billion yen, compared to net loss of 145.14 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share was 7.70 yen, versus loss per share of 283.95 yen last year.



Operating income for the period was 3.1 billion yen, compared to last year's 52.1 billion yen.



Sales and other income for the period decreased to 1.37 trillion yen, from 1.71 trillion yen in the prior year.



Separately, the company announced that its board of directors has provisionally decided to pay a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



