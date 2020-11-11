

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L) announced that it now expects full-year 2020 underlying earnings per share to be slightly higher than the previously communicated guidance with good operational performance and an expected lower tax rate offsetting the negative foreign exchange impact.



Further, the company noted that its full-year sales and cashflow remains unchanged from the 2020 interim results. Demand for BAE Systems' capabilities remains high with order intake expectations for the Group ahead of its original pre COVID planning for the year, the company added.



Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, said, 'We have continued to deliver a resilient performance in line with our expectations for a strong second half, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees in these challenging times. From a position of strength, the actions we took in quarter two to enhance our resilience are working well as reflected in our guidance, ensuring we continue to deliver on our customer priorities, whilst keeping our employees safe...'



The company also announced interim dividend of 9.4 pence per share that would be paid on November 30, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAE SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de