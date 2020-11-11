

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) reported a loss before tax of 154.8 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2020 compared to profit of 44.4 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 61.2 pence compared to profit of 16.7 pence. EPRA earnings was 20.6 million pounds, down 26.7% from last year. EPRA earnings per share declined to 8.2 pence from 10.6 pence.



First half total revenue declined to 38.7 million pounds from 54.4 million pounds, last year. Net rental income was 30.6 million pounds compared to 39.5 million pounds.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 4.7 pence per share which will be paid on 5 January 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de