

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Wednesday as caution set in after the recent string of gains on easing U.S. political uncertainty and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.



The benchmark DAX was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,183 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Continental AG tumbled 3 percent. The automotive parts manufacturing company announced a new outlook for fiscal 2020 based on certain assumptions.



Bechtle shares soared 12 percent. The information technology company raised its FY20 earnings view after reporting a rise in Q3 profit.



Cable and harnessing manufacturing firm Leoni slumped nearly 5 percent after it posted a third quarter net loss of 52 million euros.



