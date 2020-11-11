

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday, even as underlying sentiment remained cautious following recent rallies on easing U.S. political uncertainty and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.



As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic grips Europe, investors remain concerned about the spread of the virus through the winter.



More than 300,000 people have died of Covid-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday, and authorities fear that health systems will have to cope with the winter months unaided.



Elsewhere, the United States reported 135,428 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, shattering records for the third time in the past week.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,441 after rallying 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



Banks were declining, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 1-2 percent.



Franco-Dutch airline holding company Air France KLM lost 2.3 percent.



