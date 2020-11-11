

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed sharply in September, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reported Wednesday.



The current account deficit declined to $2.36 billion in September from $4.32 billion in August. In the same period last year, the balance showed a surplus of $2.8 billion.



The shortfall on trade in goods and services decreased to $2.01 billion from $3.83 billion in the previous month.



The balance on goods, services and primary income showed a shortfall of $2.56 billion versus -$4.45 billion a month ago. At the same time, secondary income increased to $197 million from $137 million last month.



The capital account showed a deficit of $1 million, while the financial account surplus rose to $1.19 billion.



