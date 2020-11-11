

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he thinks President Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the presidential election is an 'embarrassment' and it will not help the president's legacy.



He made this remark while replying to a question about Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat.



The Democratic candidate, who has already secured 279 electoral votes that are more than sufficient to win the presidency, insisted nothing would stop the transfer of power at the White House.



'We're just going to proceed the way we have. We're going to be doing exactly what we'd be doing if he'd conceded and said we won -- which we have. So there's nothing really changing,' Biden said while talking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.



'I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring. But I think at the end of the day, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then, my hope and expectation is that the American people do know and do understand that there has been a transition,' he added.



Even as Trump refuses to accept defeat, some leaders of the United States' closest allies are acknowledging Biden's victory.



Biden's transition team said the President-elect received calls since Tuesday from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



On the other side, the Trump team is mounting multiple legal fights in key battleground states alleging fraud in counting of ballots.



'The Fake Pollsters at ABC Washington Post produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even - & we are now preparing to win the state. Many such 'deplorable' instances,' Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday.



'A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win,' he said in another tweet.



Twitter has flagged many of Trump's tweets claiming election fraud with the remark, 'This claim about election fraud is disputed.'



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is a Trump confidante, insisted that there will be a smooth transition to a second term for the President.



Asked at a briefing if the State Department is preparing to engage with the Biden transition team, Pompeo said, 'There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration'.



'The world is watching what's taking place. We're gonna count all the votes. When the process is completed, they'll be electors selected. There's a process, the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who's in office on January 20 a minute after noon will also be successful,' he told reporters.



