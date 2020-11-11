

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $65.33 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $58.41 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $474.91 million from $443.68 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $65.33 Mln. vs. $58.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $474.91 Mln vs. $443.68 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

