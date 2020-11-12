

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said that its sales performance in October was very strong across all countries. Sales momentum has also continued to date in November, despite increasingly stricter social distancing guidelines and local lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company is well prepared to cope with short-term uncertainties.



In a business update following the lockdown restrictions put in place over the last weeks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in several of its countries, Ceconomy said 92% of all MediaMarkt and Saturn stores across Europe remain open as of Wednesday.



Belgium is the only country where all physical stores are temporarily closed. In Poland, stores located in shopping centers are also currently closed. In both countries, stores remain open as pick-up points for online orders, to return or exchange products or request repairs, Ceconomy said in a statement.



In few other countries, opening hours are restricted ---e.g. in Austria and also affecting stores located in shopping malls in Italy during weekends-- and capacity restrictions partly apply, e.g. in Germany.



The company noted that its online platforms managed the massive surge in traffic very well without any disruptions.



