

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) posted a decline in its profit for the third quarter, mainly due to an impairment loss recognized in the Systems Solutions segment, but revenues rose nearly 32 percent from last year. The Group also raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL.



In the third quarter, net profit slid by 40.3 percent to 0.8 billion euros, mainly due to an impairment loss recognized in the Systems Solutions segment. Adjusted for special factors, net profit rose by 6.3 percent to 1.5 billion euros.



Adjusted EBITDA AL for the quarter was up by 49.6 percent year-on-year to 9.7 billion euros.



The Group's revenue for the quarter increased by 31.9 percent to 26.4 billion euros.



Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said it now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of at least 35 billion euros, a billion euros higher than the prior guidance, and free cash flow AL of at least 6.0 billion euros. Also, Deutsche Telekom confirmed its plans to declare a dividend of 60 euro cents per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de