

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases quarterly and monthly UK GDP estimates and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 15.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter after falling 19.8 percent in the second quarter.



The pound slipped against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The pound was worth 1.3186 against the greenback, 138.75 against the yen, 1.2088 against the franc and 0.8920 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de