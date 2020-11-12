

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis releases Germany's final consumer prices and wholesale for October. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent on year, the same rate of decrease as seen in September.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the euro climbed against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 123.73 against the yen, 1.1761 against the greenback, 1.0783 against the franc and 0.8920 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



