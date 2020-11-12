

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.PK) reported that its third-quarter operating recurring EBIT improved substantially to 15 million euros compared to the prior quarter which was weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sales revenues increased about 10% to 227 million euros compared to the prior quarter.



For the full year 2020, SGL Carbon continues to expect Group sales revenues to decline by 15% to 20% and operating recurring Group EBIT to record a slightly positive result. However, outlook for Group net result is reduced to minus 130 million euros to 150 million euros due to the above-mentioned measures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SGL CARBON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de