

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L) reported a loss before tax of 226 million pounds for the year ended 31 August 2020 compared to profit of 135 million pounds, prior year. The Group loss before tax including IFRS 16 was 280 million pounds, for the fiscal year. Loss per share was 199.2 pence compared to profit of 97.2 pence. Headline loss before tax was 69 million pounds compared to profit of 155 million pounds. WH Smith Plc noted that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the Group, particularly in the second half of the financial year.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 1.02 billion pounds from 1.40 billion pounds, previous year. Group like-for-like revenue was down 33%, for the period.



