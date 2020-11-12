

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GVC Holdings (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK) announced that it would be renamed Entain plc, and further said that 100% of the Group's revenue would come from markets that are nationally regulated by the end of 2023. In addition, by the end of 2020, 99% would come from regulated and regulating markets, the company said.



Shay Segev, GVC's CEO, said, 'Today marks an exciting new chapter for the Group, and an important step forward in achieving our ambition of being the world leader in sports betting and gaming. Under our new corporate identity, we will continue to use our unique technology platform to build on the exceptionally strong momentum that we have in our existing markets, grow into new markets, reach new audiences, enhance the customer experience, and provide industry-leading levels of player protection.'



