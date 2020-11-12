

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) said it has finalized the acquisition from the Viessmann group of Charging Solutions, the subsidiary specialized in Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure of its affiliate Digital Energy Solutions. Total said the integration of Charging Solutions to the Group's German affiliate, Total Deutschland, is effective since November 1st, 2020. With the acquisition, Total becomes the operator in Germany of a network of a 2,000 charge points installed at private businesses' locations.



'The ambition of Total is to operate 150,000 charge points in Europe by 2025. The acquisition of Charging Solutions will allow us to accelerate our development on the German market,' said declaresAlexis Vovk, President for Marketing & Services at Total.



