

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Garda World Security Corp., which has offered to acquire security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L), Thursday said that competition regulators in Canada and the United States have cleared the way for the combination of GardaWorld and G4S to proceed.



The regulators allowed the relevant waiting periods to expire without requiring any further investigation or consequent remedial action.



As part of GardaWorld's takeover offer, through its unit Fleming Capital Securities, Inc., GardaWorld submitted filings with a number of competition regulators around the world.



GardaWorld said it has enjoyed constructive and positive discussions with regulatory authorities.



GardaWorld's board has long believed that a combination with G4S creates a significant global business with the ability to challenge larger market participants.



In late October, G4S' Board unanimously rejected a 190 pence per share takeover offer by GardaWorld, calling it inadequate. The Board also urged its shareholders to reject the offer noting that the timing of the offer is highly opportunistic and significantly undervalues the business.



It was on September 30 that GardaWorld & BC Partners made the unsolicited offer. However, G4S issued statements earlier, continuously rejecting the offer.



