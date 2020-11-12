

SOEDERTAELJE (dpa-AFX) - French energy and services group Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) said Thursday that the company and its subsidiary EVBox Group have entered into a four-year partnership with Scania AB (SVKBY.PK) to deliver customized eMobility solutions to transport providers in 13 European countries.



The company noted that the partnership, which will be for trucks and buses, will provide Scania's clients with overall solutions to meet their eMobility needs.



This will include made-to-measure solutions to meet the fleet's and depot's actual management requirements, as well as those of electric HGVs. It will also cover smart charging infrastructure, service and maintenance, and the provision of green energy, in addition to financing.



Engie will design, install and maintain the electric charging solutions as well as associated services for Scania clients across various key regions.



EVBox Group will provide Scania with smart, scalable high-power charging solutions tailored to meet the needs of its clients including hardware and software.



Scania will offer field services and training programs for its drivers within the framework of its standard portfolio.



While the partnership between the three companies will begin with operations in 13 European countries, it will be extended to include other regions starting at the end of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRATON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de