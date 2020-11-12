Groundbreaking report for Temenos by The Economist Intelligence Unit uses machine-learning to analyze over 10 million online conversations about personal finance.Geneva - Temenos, the banking software company, today published a new report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) based on an analysis of over 10 million online conversations in public forums about personal finance. The report, "Customer experience: learning from online personal finance conversations", reveals the strengths and weaknesses of traditional and challenger banks in terms of how...

