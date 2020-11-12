

SOEDERTAELJE (dpa-AFX) - FCA Italy S.p.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), and ENGIE EPS have entered into a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture that will offer charging infrastructure and other products and solutions for electric-vehicle customers across Europe, FCA said in a statement.



The new entity will be an Italian e-Mobility technology company, with access to a portfolio of more than a hundred patents.



The companies expect the signing of the full set of agreements by the end of the year, and the incorporation of the Joint Venture in the first quarter of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIAT CHRYSLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de