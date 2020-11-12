

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Thursday as the second wave of coronavirus infections sent much of Europe back into lockdown, raising fresh concerns over economic growth.



France reported 35,879 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 1.86 million and making it the worst affected country in the European region.



The government has convened for a defense council meeting later today to thrash out details on the additional measures to be taken.



German health minister said that it is 'too early to say' whether Germany will extend its four-week partial lockdown.



Italy has surpassed the 1-million infections mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, official statistics by the Health Ministry showed.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 50 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,395 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.



