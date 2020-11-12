

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) announced Thursday that it has entered into a strategic relationship with India-based Tata Consultancy Services or TCS related to Pramerica Systems Ireland Ltd., Prudential's Ireland-based business and technology solutions provider.



Under the deal, a majority of Pramerica employees in Ireland will become employed by TCS, whereby TCS will continue to service and support Prudential under a multiyear services arrangement. Pramerica will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential.



Prudential will retain the Pramerica Ireland entity, which will continue to operate from Letterkenny and will focus on providing regional business services, reporting under its global asset manager, PGIM.



Prudential said the deal is consistent with its transformation process, including ongoing initiatives to optimize its technology and investment footprint.



