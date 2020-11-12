

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.51 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $4.20 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $114.42 million from $100.54 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.51 Mln. vs. $4.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $114.42 Mln vs. $100.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $360 - $390 Mln



