

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) reported a loss to shareholders of parent company of 1.8 million euros for the nine month period compared to a loss of 20.4 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.33 euros compared to a loss of 0.85 euros. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 102.7 million euros from 77.3 million euros. The company said the significant improvement in earnings was carried out by all three core operating segments.



For the nine month period, revenues fell year on year to 12.2 billion euros from 12.5 billion euros, last year.



For 2020, the company confirmed its forecast of achieving a operating result (EBIT) at least on a par with prior year.



