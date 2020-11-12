

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Thursday that it has acquired the Medical Business assets of privately-held CUBEX LLC to broadening its automated dispensing portfolio across the care continuum space.



CUBEX develops cloud-based software offerings for advanced medication management.



The strategic acquisition brings together the industry leading BD Pyxis Automated Dispensing Cabinets with the Medical Business of CUBEX's MedBank cloud-based software and analytics platform.



The cloud-based software supports decentralized medication management and provides unique features specialized for pharmacists and nurses across the care continuum. BD previously worked under a commercial distribution relationship with CUBEX.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition does not impact BD's fiscal 2021 guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BECTON DICKINSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de